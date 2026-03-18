CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $441,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $443.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day moving average of $466.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

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