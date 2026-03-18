Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$17.95

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.95.

Several brokerages have commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

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Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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