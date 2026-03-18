229,435 Shares in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL Bought by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Personalis comprises about 0.9% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Personalis Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.02. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

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