Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $486.67 Average PT from Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th.

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Institutional Trading of Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 0.3%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $66,597,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 205.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $455.15 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

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Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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