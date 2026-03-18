Provident Investment Management Inc. Invests $18 Million in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 489,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,996,000. Maplebear accounts for about 1.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Maplebear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $4,676,418.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 386,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,588.87. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fox Advisors cut Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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