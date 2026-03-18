CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $177,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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