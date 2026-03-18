Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,925 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 38.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 119,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 579.06% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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