Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 and last traded at GBX 0.18. Approximately 5,780,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 145,601,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18.

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 1.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration. Concurrently, the Company is examining opportunities to acquire new, highly-prospective copper/gold projects worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.