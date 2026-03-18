GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 158,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 131,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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