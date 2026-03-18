iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX is GM Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $57,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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