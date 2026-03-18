Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Thurman Rodgers Sells 137,250 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) Director Thurman Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.35.

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Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

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Enphase Energy Company Profile

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Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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