Stance Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Stance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $199.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6%

ROST stock opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $216.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 103,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,234,874.95. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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