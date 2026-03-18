6,706 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,109,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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