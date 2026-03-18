GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 113,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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lululemon athletica News Roundup

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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