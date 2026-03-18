Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $509.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.07.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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