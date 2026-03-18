Head to Head Review: BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and BioStem Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 1 1 5 0 2.57 BioStem Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 426.04%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than BioStem Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and BioStem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,733.22% -82.01% -64.09% BioStem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioStem Technologies has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and BioStem Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $593,000.00 221.35 -$45.85 million ($0.69) -2.78 BioStem Technologies $301.83 million 0.29 $14.31 million $0.85 6.03

BioStem Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioStem Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

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Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioStem Technologies

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BioStem Technologies, Inc., a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases. The company is also engages in the repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical compounding supplies; and develops and markets nutraceutical products under the Dr. Dave's Best and Nesvik Organics brands, as well as other non-proprietary products in the United States and internationally. The company sells products through e-commerce platforms. BioStem Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

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