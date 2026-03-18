ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.1923.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8%

ON stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Key ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback: ON’s board has authorized a large repurchase program (~$6.0B authorization reported in recent coverage), which reduces share count and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly support for the stock. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Board-authorized buyback: ON’s board has authorized a large repurchase program (~$6.0B authorization reported in recent coverage), which reduces share count and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results & guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) with revenue roughly in line, and issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–0.660 — fundamentals that provide a near‑term valuation anchor but show year‑over‑year revenue pressure. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Quarterly results & guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) with revenue roughly in line, and issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–0.660 — fundamentals that provide a near‑term valuation anchor but show year‑over‑year revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Increased attention from investors: A Zacks piece notes heavy investor searches/interest in ON, which can boost intraday demand and volume as traders re‑evaluate the name. Zacks: Investors Heavily Search ON

Increased attention from investors: A Zacks piece notes heavy investor searches/interest in ON, which can boost intraday demand and volume as traders re‑evaluate the name. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: ON insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares (filed with the SEC). While not large relative to total float, insider sales can be interpreted as a mild negative signal for sentiment. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider selling disclosed: ON insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares (filed with the SEC). While not large relative to total float, insider sales can be interpreted as a mild negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/ratings action: A recent downgrade from at least one third‑party source to a “Hold” has been reported; downgrades can slow momentum and cap near‑term upside. American Banking News: Rating lowered to Hold

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Further Reading

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