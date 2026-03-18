Stance Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 621,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,426 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

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Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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