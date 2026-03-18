GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Portillo’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Portillo’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 137,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 286,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 416,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,175. This represents a 219.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast‐casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago‐style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago‐style hot dogs, char‐grilled burgers, salads, crinkle‐cut fries and hand‐spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

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