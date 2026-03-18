20,769 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,628,692,000 after buying an additional 1,507,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 498.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,184,000 after purchasing an additional 194,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,881,000 after purchasing an additional 911,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -627.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

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