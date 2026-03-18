Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,737.43

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,737.43.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Price Performance

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,310 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,624 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,927.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,128.77.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 247.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 51.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Admiral Group will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current year.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.