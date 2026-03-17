Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 21,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 28,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $332.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap. XSHQ was launched on Apr 6, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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