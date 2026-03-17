Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Evergy Q1 Earnings

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Evergy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

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Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 0.7%

EVRG opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Evergy has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 346.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,329,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 998,400 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,860,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,438,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,390,000 after buying an additional 904,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,287.74. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

About Evergy

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Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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