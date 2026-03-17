Wall Street Zen Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

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About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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