Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 3,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Pinnacle Bank Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

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Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards.

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