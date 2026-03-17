Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $2.4098 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

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Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,961,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,440,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,991 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,919,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,703,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $254,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Further Reading

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