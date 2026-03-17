Sidoti Lowers Earnings Estimates for Freightcar America

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Freightcar America in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

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Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Freightcar America from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of Freightcar America stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Institutional Trading of Freightcar America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Freightcar America by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 446,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 214,397 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Freightcar America by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Freightcar America by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 328,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freightcar America by 708.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 254,954 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freightcar America Company Profile

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FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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