Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron is a Canada-based mining company primarily engaged in the production and sale of high-grade iron ore concentrate. The company operates the Bloom Lake mine, located near Fermont in Québec’s Labrador Trough, which includes an open-pit mine and a concentrator with an annual design capacity of approximately 15 million tonnes. Champion Iron’s operations extend from ore extraction and on-site processing to the logistics chain that delivers concentrate to port facilities.
The core product of Champion Iron is a premium 66% iron content hematite concentrate, which is marketed to steelmakers around the world.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
- Only 500 people today…
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.