Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $160.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 285.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 383,805 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,062,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 356,143 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,943,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 315,855 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 198,423 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

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Stoneridge, Inc (NYSE: SRI) is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company’s product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge’s core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

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