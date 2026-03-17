Q1 EPS Estimate for Aligos Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 1,106.72%.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

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Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small‐molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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