Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 859 per share, with a total value of £154.62.

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Livingston purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 per share, with a total value of £151.13.

On Friday, January 16th, Andrew Livingston acquired 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 859 per share, for a total transaction of £146.03.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 834 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 647.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 862.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 841.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howden Joinery Group ( LON:HWDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 49.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 884 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 918.75.

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About Howden Joinery Group

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Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers’ expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

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