LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

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LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.21.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $310.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Further Reading

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