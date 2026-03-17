InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,918 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 600.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,103,911 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $23,581,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 639,472 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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