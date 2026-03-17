HC Wainwright Weighs in on Franco-Nevada FY2026 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$819.83 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 61.07%.
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Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$347.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$304.38. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$199.61 and a twelve month high of C$388.22.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.
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