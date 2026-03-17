Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $20.5790 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ETON opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETON has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 129,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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