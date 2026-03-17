National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Presto Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

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National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPK opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $149.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $347,975.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,811.34. The trade was a 31.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

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National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

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