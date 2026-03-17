Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 6,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.6150.

Scentre Group Trading Down 4.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

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Scentre Group Company Profile

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Scentre Group is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and operation of retail destination complexes under the Westfield brand. The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, development of new retail extensions and refurbishments, leasing and asset management. Its portfolio comprises a diversified mix of retail, dining and entertainment offerings designed to drive foot traffic and enhance shopper engagement.

Formed in 2014 following the strategic restructuring of the former Westfield Group, Scentre Group inherited the integrated Westfield shopping centre portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.

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