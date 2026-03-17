Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Asahi Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.
About Asahi Group
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japan-based beverage and food company best known for its brewing operations, including the flagship Asahi Super Dry beer. The company’s core activities span brewing, soft drinks, distilled spirits and food products. Through its primary operating subsidiaries—Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Asahi Soft Drinks Co, Ltd. and Asahi Food & Healthcare Co, Ltd.—Asahi Group offers a diverse portfolio that includes lagers, craft-style beers, carbonated beverages, juices, ready-to-drink teas and health-oriented food products.
The origins of Asahi Group date back to 1889 when Osaka Beer Co commenced operations in Osaka, Japan.
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