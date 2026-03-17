Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) to Strong Sell

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

BAER has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.19. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc operates as an aerial services company specializing in wildfire management and aviation support. The company’s core business activities include aerial wildfire suppression, providing rapid-response water and fire-retardant drops from fixed-wing air tankers. In addition to firefighting, Bridger Aerospace offers aviation services such as cloud seeding for weather modification, aerial inspection and mapping, environmental monitoring, and logistics support for remote sites.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Heber City, Utah, Bridger Aerospace Group deploys a fleet of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under contract to federal, state and local government agencies as well as commercial customers.

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