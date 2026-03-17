Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.48. 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.6480.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

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About Diageo

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Diageo plc is a British multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of spirits, beer and ready-to-drink beverages. The company’s portfolio spans a range of premium and mainstream brands, with operations that touch on all major aspects of beverage manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Diageo’s brand lineup includes iconic Scotch whiskies such as Johnnie Walker and Cardhu; global vodka brands like Smirnoff; renowned Irish cream liqueur Baileys; spiced and dark rums under the Captain Morgan label; and the world-famous Guinness stout.

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