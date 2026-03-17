HC Wainwright Estimates Pharming Group Q3 Earnings

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

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Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHAR. Wall Street Zen raised Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of PHAR opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,543.00 and a beta of 0.04. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 11,310.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

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Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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