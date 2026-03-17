Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $103.32. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Further Reading

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