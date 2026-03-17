Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $103.32. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
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