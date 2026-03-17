Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

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Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1%

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 57,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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