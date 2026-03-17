8,202 Shares in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth $266,246,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $106,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corpay by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,909,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 7,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

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Corpay Stock Down 2.4%

Corpay stock opened at $310.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $361.99.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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