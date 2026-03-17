Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,994,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,661 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $98,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

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