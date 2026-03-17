First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,206 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 12th total of 10,914 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:AFMC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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