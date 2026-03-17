Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Lessened by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164,251 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 188.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after buying an additional 4,004,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,118. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

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More Walmart News

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About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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