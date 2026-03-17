REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,724 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 12th total of 49,092 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

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REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIPI opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $1.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.3%.

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The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

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