Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $75,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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