Head-To-Head Survey: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) versus Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acacia Research and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aramark 0 2 7 0 2.78

Acacia Research presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Aramark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Acacia Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acacia Research and Aramark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $283.95 million 1.67 $21.68 million $0.23 21.43 Aramark $18.79 billion 0.57 $326.39 million $1.19 34.05

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acacia Research pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acacia Research pays out 217.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aramark pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research 7.60% 4.11% 3.05% Aramark 1.69% 16.15% 3.75%

Summary

Aramark beats Acacia Research on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Research

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Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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